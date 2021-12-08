Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ALFVY) recently:

12/7/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. "

12/3/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/2/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

10/28/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/27/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

