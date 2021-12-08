Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Farfetch (FTCH)

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

11/22/2021 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Farfetch is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

