Investec Group (LON:INVP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Investec Group (LON:INVP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Investec Group stock opened at GBX 400.90 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 307.33. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 178.89 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 411.20 ($5.45). The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.84), for a total value of £67,557.85 ($89,587.39).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

