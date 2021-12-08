Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,282 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

