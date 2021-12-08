Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Position Trimmed by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises about 2.1% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.75. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

