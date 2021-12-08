Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 36,855 shares.The stock last traded at $76.89 and had previously closed at $75.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

