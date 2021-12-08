Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.