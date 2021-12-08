Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $397.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

