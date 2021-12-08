Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 3.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

