Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,697 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 226.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agora by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 1,788.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

