Invesco Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.14% of First Busey worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.