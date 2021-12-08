Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,180 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 59,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 314,806 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 379,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

