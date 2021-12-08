Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $56.56.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

