Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKB opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

