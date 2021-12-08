International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

