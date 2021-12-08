International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $148.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

