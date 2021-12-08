Intermediate Capital Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 18.70 (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,246 ($29.78) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,578 ($20.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($33.06). The company has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,173.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,169.67.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,179 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £25,995.47 ($34,472.18). Also, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,237.90). Insiders bought a total of 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,622 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.97) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

