Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 280.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Interface were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.86. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

