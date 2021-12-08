Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Sells $2,205,578.16 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Madar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $103,455.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.42. 12,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,934. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

