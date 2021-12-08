Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 4.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.76 and last traded at $111.92. Approximately 1,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

