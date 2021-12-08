Integral Acquisition Corp 1’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 13th (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Integral Acquisition Corp 1’s (NASDAQ:INTEU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 13th. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Integral Acquisition Corp 1’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

INTEU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

