Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
