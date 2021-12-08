Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.