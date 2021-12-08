Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.20% from the stock’s current price.

INSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.19. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

