Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $3,633,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

