Insider Selling: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells 14,019 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,450.00.

ROVR opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROVR. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

