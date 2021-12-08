Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.86. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

