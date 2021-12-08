Insider Selling: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Sells 202,701 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

