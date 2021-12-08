Insider Selling: FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Sells 1,354 Shares of Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $58,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $15,636.78.

Shares of FGF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

