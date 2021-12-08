Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells 155,090 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DELL stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

