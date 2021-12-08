Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$24,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,125,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,631,365.02.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$5,150.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,000.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.78 on Wednesday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.