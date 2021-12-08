Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Infosys makes up 4.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $68,474,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,325. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

