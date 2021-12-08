Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Hold

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFNNF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.91.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

