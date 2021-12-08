Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $119.16 million and $5.64 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00005223 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,358.62 or 1.01797889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00077145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

