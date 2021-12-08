IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $50.08

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.08, but opened at $47.25. IDT shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 3,355 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,655,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

