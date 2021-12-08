Iconic Token Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $2,708.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.33 or 0.08587745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.31 or 1.01335477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

