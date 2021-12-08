iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ICOTF) is one of 901 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare iCo Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A -$1.11 million -2.40 iCo Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.12 million -0.02

iCo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iCo Therapeutics. iCo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iCo Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A iCo Therapeutics Competitors 5242 19270 41509 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 83.23%. Given iCo Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCo Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85% iCo Therapeutics Competitors -4,188.62% -129.24% -14.11%

Summary

iCo Therapeutics competitors beat iCo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

Satellos Bioscience, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions. The company was founded by Frank Gleeson and Michael Rudnicki in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.