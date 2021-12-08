ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.13

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.13 and traded as high as $105.73. ICF International shares last traded at $104.41, with a volume of 94,851 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in ICF International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

