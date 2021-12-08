ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.02 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $392.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.06 million. ICF International reported sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,903,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $104.41. 94,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,939. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

