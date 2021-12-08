Hyve (HYVE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $508,113.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $508,113.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

