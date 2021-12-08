Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

