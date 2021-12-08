Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $503.51.

NYSE HUM traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.01. 40,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,155. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

