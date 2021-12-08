Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HPP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,054. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $28,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

