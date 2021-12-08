HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $761.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $777.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

