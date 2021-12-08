HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.43) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.47).

HSBA opened at GBX 440.70 ($5.84) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 416.38. The company has a market cap of £89.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

