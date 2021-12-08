HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.990-$1.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 250,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,182. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,625 shares of company stock worth $8,512,222. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.