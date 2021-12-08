Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.