Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

