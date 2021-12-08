Hoese & Co LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.