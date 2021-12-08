Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $904,000 Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

