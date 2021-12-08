Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 34,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,266,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $50,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,153 shares of company stock worth $23,398,656 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

